INT Chain (INT) Price Tops $0.0240

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 7th. One INT Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, INT Chain has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. INT Chain has a market cap of $10.81 million and approximately $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00063374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $437.22 or 0.01146547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,404.51 or 0.06305432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00050304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00023297 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00016813 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00032714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

INT Chain Profile

INT Chain (CRYPTO:INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

