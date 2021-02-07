Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $1,958,000. Howard Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 330,081 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $4,106,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 115,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

Intel stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $236.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.28. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

