Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 83.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,237 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 75,284 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,454,771,000 after purchasing an additional 897,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,239,509,000 after purchasing an additional 968,402 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,278,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $998,219,000 after purchasing an additional 832,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $58.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

