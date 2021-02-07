International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Boosted by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,565,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,506,601. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.82 and a 200 day moving average of $122.70. The company has a market cap of $108.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

