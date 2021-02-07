International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

IMXI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.86.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $592.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.44. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $95.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.55 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that International Money Express will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $827,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,472 shares of company stock worth $2,017,452. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in International Money Express by 887.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

