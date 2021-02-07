Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 38,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 63.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $43.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.26. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $51.59.

