IONChain Price Reaches $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last seven days, IONChain has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. IONChain has a market capitalization of $232,879.26 and $3,903.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00063643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $437.75 or 0.01142321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,397.59 or 0.06256609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00051044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00017424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00023300 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00033258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONC is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain. The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

