Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Has $57.58 Million Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,923 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband comprises about 7.2% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Liberty Broadband worth $57,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 11,704.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 4,781,150 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,518,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,751,000 after buying an additional 319,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,440,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,655,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,074,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,357,000 after buying an additional 1,219,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,827,000 after buying an additional 211,300 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $148.61 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $165.23. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.