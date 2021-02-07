Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $167.28 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.30.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,465,996.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,065. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.94.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

