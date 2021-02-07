Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,096.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $85.86 billion, a PE ratio of 63.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,290.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,120.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,907.89.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $45.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,942.73.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

