iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 81.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000.

NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $98.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.27. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $98.56.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

