iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Proequities Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Proequities Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,291 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Proequities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Proequities Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $20,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $89.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.82. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $89.86.

