iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth about $88,000.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $94.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.26.

