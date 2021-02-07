iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $168.97

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $168.97 and last traded at $168.93, with a volume of 65584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.12.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.22 and a 200 day moving average of $146.51.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,072,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,668 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,730,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,253,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 308,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,775,000 after purchasing an additional 100,028 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 100,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 71,047 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.