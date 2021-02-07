iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Boosted by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,194,000 after purchasing an additional 289,959 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,214,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,657,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $117.55 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.42.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

