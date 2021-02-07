iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Efficient Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Efficient Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,480 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $26,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period.

IVE opened at $131.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.14. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $132.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

