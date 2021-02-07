ITV plc (ITV.L) (LON:ITV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ITV plc (ITV.L) (LON:ITV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 98.17 ($1.28).

ITV traded up GBX 3.45 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 110 ($1.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,751,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,650,541. The stock has a market cap of £4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 14.67. ITV plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50.06 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 138 ($1.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 107.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 82.50.

In other news, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £2,879.37 ($3,761.92). Also, insider Edward Carter bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £46,500 ($60,752.55).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

