James Hagedorn Sells 14,544 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) CEO James Hagedorn sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total value of $3,409,259.04.

James Hagedorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $236.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $250.00. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.39 and a 200 day moving average of $176.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

