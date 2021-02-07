James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.20

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.20 and last traded at $30.20, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JHX. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.33 and a beta of 1.24.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 89.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

