James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.20

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.20 and last traded at $30.20, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JHX. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.69. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 555,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after buying an additional 38,831 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 14,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2,537.7% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 43,597 shares during the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.