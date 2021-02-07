Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,651 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 31,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 29,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $579,504.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $145,039.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,976.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI opened at $43.61 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

