Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 701 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 30,805 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.49. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.79.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBRA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

