Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Position in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 89,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Separately, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BFI stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $19.92. The company has a market cap of $113.46 million, a P/E ratio of -84.88 and a beta of 0.19.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. It has approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc in December 2020.

