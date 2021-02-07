Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Utz Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.61.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $23.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $24.63.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. On average, research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

