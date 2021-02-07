Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 118.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 877.0% in the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 21,819 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKW opened at $175.80 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.63.

