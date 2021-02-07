Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,639 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,528 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNV. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 50.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

SNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.04.

NYSE SNV opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $41.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.