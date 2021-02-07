Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:JAPAY opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. Japan Tobacco has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, smokeless tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

