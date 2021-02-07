Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) a €70.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €61.47 ($72.32).

ETR:DAI opened at €66.99 ($78.81) on Wednesday. Daimler AG has a 12 month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 12 month high of €67.11 ($78.95). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €58.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of €50.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66. The company has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,310.00.

Daimler AG (DAI.F) Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

