Jefferies Financial Group Increases Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Price Target to $725.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $660.00 to $725.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.17.

BIO stock opened at $616.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12 month low of $309.38 and a 12 month high of $648.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $591.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $553.49.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total value of $217,170.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,478.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIO. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

