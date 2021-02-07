Jefferies Financial Group Increases Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $25.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.23.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Under Armour by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 212,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.