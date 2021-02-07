Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Charles Schwab Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for The Charles Schwab in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

SCHW opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $104.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $62.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.62.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 3,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $196,634.88. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $4,941,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,570,936 shares of company stock worth $78,294,712 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after buying an additional 5,701,750 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7,732.8% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,462,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,906 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,394,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,244 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 21,997.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,282,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,055 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

