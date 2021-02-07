Jennifer Newstead Sells 310 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $86,204.80.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total value of $54,687.75.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.40, for a total value of $83,204.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total value of $85,870.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $84,090.60.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.74, for a total value of $85,169.40.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total value of $88,731.30.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total value of $86,539.60.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total value of $83,142.00.

Shares of FB stock opened at $268.10 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.04.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

