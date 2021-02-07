Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Shares Gap Up to $3.78

Shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.78, but opened at $4.33. Jiayin Group shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 684 shares trading hands.

JFIN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $215.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.97. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $59.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jiayin Group Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jiayin Group stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Jiayin Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

