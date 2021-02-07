John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JBT. Zacks Investment Research cut John Bean Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.40.

NYSE JBT opened at $122.21 on Thursday. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $132.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.99 and its 200-day moving average is $104.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other news, Director James M. Ringler sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $36,447.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,471.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,233 shares of company stock worth $1,367,474. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter worth $208,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $223,000.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

