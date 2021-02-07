Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $164.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $432.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

