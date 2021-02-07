JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 22 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 22 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ABBN. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 19 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28 price target on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 24 price target on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 24 price target on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 19.40 price target on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABB currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 23.54.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.