JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $249.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $249.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $282.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $259.88.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $269.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.68, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.55. PayPal has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $274.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in PayPal by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.