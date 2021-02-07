JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Price Target to $133.00

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $133.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Garmin currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.88.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin stock opened at $120.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $125.00.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,282,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,260,004,000 after buying an additional 106,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Garmin by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,038,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,904,000 after buying an additional 48,150 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Garmin by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,921,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,275,000 after buying an additional 194,108 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Garmin by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,416,000 after buying an additional 788,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Garmin by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,222,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,234,000 after buying an additional 159,898 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.