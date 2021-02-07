JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates SEK 225 Price Target for Volvo (STO:VOLV.B)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 225 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 240 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 239 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 235 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group set a SEK 210 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 210 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of SEK 212.09.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of SEK 144.10. Volvo has a 12-month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12-month high of SEK 171.30.

About Volvo

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

