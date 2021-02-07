JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $175.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $130.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTCH. Cowen upped their price objective on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist boosted their target price on Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.55.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $159.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.21. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of -242.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $159.99.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at $48,120,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth approximately $4,333,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth approximately $757,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 376.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,038,000 after purchasing an additional 85,937 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

