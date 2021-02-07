JustBet Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. One JustBet token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $236,889.49 and approximately $159,195.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00050661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00179457 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00063207 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00075995 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00233796 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00048766 BTC.

JustBet Token Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet.

Buying and Selling JustBet

JustBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.