Juventus Fan Token Price Tops $8.44 on Exchanges (JUV)

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Juventus Fan Token has a market cap of $11.10 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Juventus Fan Token has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One Juventus Fan Token token can now be purchased for approximately $8.44 or 0.00021884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00051831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.45 or 0.00180144 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00064509 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00057468 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00235749 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00074640 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token Profile

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. Juventus Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. Juventus Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/juventus.

Juventus Fan Token Token Trading

Juventus Fan Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juventus Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juventus Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

