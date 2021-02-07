K Christopher Farkas Sells 477 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $54,077.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,411.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $112.72 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $149.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.40.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

