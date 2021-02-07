Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Stock Position Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Kadant by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 234,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,074,000 after purchasing an additional 25,681 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $148.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $157.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

In other news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 5,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.34, for a total value of $732,189.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,178,298.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $2,064,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,756.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,647 shares of company stock worth $3,616,728 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

