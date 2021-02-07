Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $204.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KSU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

In other news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $287,015.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,337.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,485,744,000 after buying an additional 24,311 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 186.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,961,000 after purchasing an additional 535,808 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 23.8% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 587,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,270,000 after purchasing an additional 112,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,160,000 after purchasing an additional 95,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 363,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,769,000 after buying an additional 84,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.18. 677,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,821. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $223.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.70 and a 200 day moving average of $189.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.