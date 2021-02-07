KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Purchased by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 415.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,768,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,036,969 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 2.92% of KAR Auction Services worth $70,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KAR. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,998,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,973,000 after buying an additional 22,522 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,593,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,146,000 after purchasing an additional 192,757 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,973,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,143,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,882,000 after purchasing an additional 604,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,213,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,578,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Mary Ellen Smith bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

KAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

