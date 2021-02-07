Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn Sells 2,255 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total value of $528,594.55.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $236.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $250.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.00.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. Analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.