Kava Reaches Market Capitalization of $66.12 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. One Kava coin can now be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.09 or 0.00337476 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00008694 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008430 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $829.28 or 0.02134911 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

