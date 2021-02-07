KCS Wealth Advisory Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,721 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.6% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,356 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,892 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $242.20 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $245.09. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.37.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

