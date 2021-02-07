Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th.

KMPR stock opened at $71.69 on Thursday. Kemper has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $85.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.77.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Kemper by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,204,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,508,000 after purchasing an additional 244,098 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth $10,239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Kemper by 352.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 108,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kemper by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 85,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Kemper by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 68,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

